Todd and Lindsie’s Feud Begins

The patriarch’s relationship with his eldest child has been strained since she eloped with Will Campbell in January 2012. Although he later forgave his son-in-law for not getting his approval before the wedding, Todd was not happy, telling E! News that Lindsie “should have never condoned that kind of disrespect.”

“I had a problem with the way the marriage started,” he elaborated. “Not just on Will’s side but on my daughter’s side as well. I don’t think that the marriage started out the way that it should have, and certainly not the way that a father would like to see a marriage start.”

Todd’s bond with Lindsie only deteriorated more from there, with her last appearance on Chrisley Knows Best airing in 2017 during season 5. He claimed in August 2021 that her issues with the family actually started because of her animosity toward Savannah.

“There was just some kind of emotional battle that Lindsie has had within herself and jealousy amongst her siblings,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “It started out with Savannah having way more social media followers, and then [she] wasn’t getting enough time on the show.”