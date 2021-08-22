Todd Reacts to Lindsie’s Divorce

Lindsie announced her split from Campbell in July 2021 after nine years of marriage. Todd posted a message of support for her, although he had her blocked on social media. “I truly was shocked when I saw something so personal shared as we do have each other’s numbers,” she said on her “Coffee Convos” podcast.

Todd told E! News in August 2021 that he was “not reaching out” to Lindsie about her divorce because it was not his place. “It’s not my business, I was not a party to it, I don’t know what happened,” he added.