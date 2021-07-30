2019

The couple made headlines in August when Lindsie’s father claimed she had cheated on Campbell back in 2016 with Bachelor Nation’s Robby Hayes and Josh Murray. The allegations surfaced after Lindsie filed a police report claiming that Todd and her stepbrother Chase Chrisley threatened to extort her with an alleged sex tape because they “wanted her to lie about an incident.”

Murray told E! News at the time that he had been “friends for years” with Lindsie. Hayes, for his part, later clarified that the two didn’t make a sex tape, but were caught hooking up on a puppy camera. However, the drama with Todd didn’t end there. He later claimed that his daughter leaked information about his finances to an investigator, which he said led to his and wife Julie’s tax evasion case. (The couple was cleared in October 2019 of the state-level charges against them, but they still face federal charges. They have pleaded not guilty.)