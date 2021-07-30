2020

Campbell took over his wife’s Instagram account in March to gush over their romance and give fans a glimpse at their relationship. “I wanted to use this platform & my spare time to express how much Lindsie annoys me,” he joked. “She makes me take a shower anytime I go outside, even if it’s just for a second [she’s deathly afraid of germs & thinks clothes capture deadly germs when they touch air.] She says that my cooking is the equivalent to dog food & if I’m being honest, it kind of is.”

The former baseball player continued: “Even though she makes fun of me & drives me crazy, she holds my heart & I wouldn’t trade anything for her craziness. The looks she gives me when she’s half awake, when she sometimes holds my hand rolling down the highway & the way she parents & gives everything she has to our child❤️ I love you bean.”