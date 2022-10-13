2022

After Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty in their $30 million fraud trial, Lindsie claimed on her “Coffee Convos” podcast that she hadn’t heard from her ex-husband amid the legal battle. “I think that maybe things that have gone on in the past with Will and I, some rockiness with my parents’ relationship with Will and you know, vice versa, his relationship with them, or lack thereof,” she said in June 2022. “I think a lot of things kind of came to the forefront over these past two weeks. And Will was pretty much unwilling to switch with me, knowing that I needed to be in court and needed to be there with my family. And that was really hard.”

She added, “I was with Will for 12 years, and in his family for 12 years, very closely in his family. And not one single person, including my ex-husband, reached out to acknowledge anything. As angry as I want it to be, it truly gave me a sense of, I felt validated. Not that I needed more validation, but I did feel validated in the entire divorce process and why I am where I am today.”