John or Arthur?

Fans have infamously compared the “Nervous” singer to the cartoon character Arthur, which Teigen used as a trolling opportunity.

In 2018, the model posted a sweet snap of daughter Luna holding an Arthur doll with the caption, “Luna and Daddy.”

Teigen took the joke one step further in the comments section, writing, “This is my childhood Arthur doll. My mom has kept it all this time. Maybe I’ve been attracted to Arthur my whole life and now I found my real-life human one.”

Later that month, she shared a meme of the PBS show with the name “Legend” superimposed.

“Wow,” the EGOT winner replied.