John Stephens?

Teigen was trolling Legend from the moment she said “I do.” After getting married in 2013 and moving into their new home, the Lip Sync Battle cohost discovered an old CD that made her reconsider her wedding vows.

“Simultaneously unpacking and filing for divorce,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a throwback record of Legend, who was going by his given name, John Stephens, at the time and wearing a white pleather coat.