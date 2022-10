Phone Charger Wars

“Yes @johnlegend I buy and leave all the phone chargers all around the house just so you can unplug them all and take them to work with you,” the Hotel Transylvania 3 star tweeted about Legend in 2018. “All of them! I love that you love chargers! they’re all for you! I just love you that’s why I buy them. because you love them!”

In retaliation, Teigen bought a unicorn-shaped phone charger to assure her husband wouldn’t be stealing it.