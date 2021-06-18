Chrissy Apologizes Again

In a second apology, Teigen opened up about experiencing a “humbling few weeks” as the controversy continued. “Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past,” she wrote via Medium in June 2021. “As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I’m truly ashamed of them. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?”

While she “apologized publicly to one person,” the former Sports Illustrated model acknowledged that there are “more than just a few” other people she owes explanations. “I understand that they may not want to speak to me,” Teigen continued. “I don’t think I’d like to speak to me. … But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologizing through sobs. There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor.”

Teigen explained that she felt she “needed to impress strangers to be accepted,” but she recognized there was “no justification” for her “a–hole actions.

“Words have consequences and there are real people behind the Twitter handles I went after. I wasn’t just attacking some random avatar, but hurting young women — some who were still girls — who had feelings,” she concluded. “I’m telling you this for context, not seeking or deserving any sympathy. … I won’t ask for your forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance. I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self improvement and change.”