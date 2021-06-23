Chrissy Steps Back From Cleaning Company

The model launched the cleaning supplies company Safely with Kris Jenner and Emma Gred in March 2021. Three months later, the company announced that Teigen would be “stepping away” from Safely to “take much needed time to focus on herself and be with her family,” in the wake of her bullying scandal. “We fully support her decision and are so thankful for her contributions,” the statement read via Instagram in June 2021. “The brand will continue to move forward and focus on our important mission of bringing high quality, hard-working cleaning products to all American households.”