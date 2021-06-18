Her Side of the Story

After her husband confirmed claims that Costello’s screenshots were potentially fabricated, Teigen returned to social media to share a statement.

“Chrissy is completely surprised and disappointed by Michael Costello’s recent attack, which includes fictional “screenshots” from 2014 of supposed private message that Chrissy didn’t send,” the Twitter statement read in June 2021. “In October 2014, she did post a comment on Mr. Costello’s Instagram when he was publicly accused of making a racist remark. After he denied the accusation, and claimed it was based on a photoshopped comment, Chrissy deleted the comment, as was reported at the time.”

Teigen included a photo of her alleged Instagram DMs with Costello alongside the written clarification about her past interactions with the designer.