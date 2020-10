Hitchin’ a Ride

“We’re by no means freaky-deaky, but let’s just say, we’re open to things,” Teigen once told Cosmopolitan of the famous duo’s sex life. “We’re very okay with PDA. When we got to a restaurant, he loves when I wear a dress, so he can do some upper-thigh rubbing.” Here, the pair goof off in a pool in July 2012.