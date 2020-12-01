Facing Hardship

In September 2020, Teigen confirmed the loss of the pair’s third child in a heartbreaking Instagram update. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

The lifestyle guru continued, “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

Teigen then dedicated a portion of her statement to address Jack, apologizing for the “first few moments” of his life coming with “so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.” She added that they “will always love” him.

Legend later shared Teigen’s statement via Twitter, writing: “We love you, Jack 🖤 🖤 🖤 🖤 🖤.”