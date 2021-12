Getting Real

During a candid interview on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast in July, the “Green Light” crooner admitted that he had struggled with infidelity in the past. “I escaped ‘technically cheating’ by keeping my relationship ill-defined. But it was really cheating. I definitely was dishonest and selfish,” he explained. “At a certain point, you just realize you’re happier being honest. … You’re happier being faithful and being in love with one person.”