Music Video Romance

In September 2022, Legend released a music video for his single “Wonder Woman” featuring his pregnant wife and their two children.

“I married my wonder woman 9 years ago,” the singer caption a subsequent Instagram post. “Happy anniversary, my love. You never cease to amaze me.”

Teigen replied in the comments, “I could say the same about you. Happy anniversary to my absolute best friend and lover and partner in life. Thank you for being with me through all my mistakes, my ups and downs, my heartaches, for growing with me, for raising babies with me who are my proudest gifts. We have created the most wonderful life together and all I want to do for the rest of my life is watch you make the world better, feed people, bring people joy, make more babies and kiss on your old and gray face one day.”