Love Lives Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Epic Romance: A Complete Timeline By Us Weekly Staff October 1, 2020 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images 34 22 / 34 Perfectly Posh The EGOT winner and the cookbook author sported matching white ensembles at the 2017 Met Gala. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News