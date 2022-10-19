Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Epic Romance: A Complete Timeline

Reinforcing Their Romance

Legend opened up about how losing son Jack in 2020 brought him and Teigen even closer together. “We’ve been through enough together where it’s really fortified us and made us stronger,” he said on the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast in October 2022. “Those tests have made us grow together and realize things about each other that we didn’t know. … I think she’s cooler now than I ever thought she was. I just really have seen her in all kinds of situations. I just value her more, and in awe of her more than I ever have been.”

The songwriter said he’s “seen so much growth through our grief,” noting that their relationship feels “different” after their loss. “I’ve just learned so much about her personality, how she reacts to stress, how she reacts to life, how she can find a joke even in like the craziest, even in grief, she’s able to find humor,” he gushed. “I think you see so many things about your partner as you grow together and as you experience adversity together and what I’ve seen from her just made me love her more and value her more.”