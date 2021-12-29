Supporting His Wife

Following allegations that Teigen sent Michael Costello harmful messages and threatened his career in 2014, Legend shared another side of the story.

“Chrissy apologized for her public tweets, but after her apology, Mr Costello fabricated a DM exchange between them. This exchange was made up, completely fake, never happened,” the singer tweeted in June 2021 after the fashion designer’s claims went viral. “Honestly I don’t know why anyone would fake DMs to insert themselves in this narrative, but that’s what happened. I encourage everyone who breathlessly spread this lie to keep that same energy when they correct the record.”

Legend linked to a Business Insider report that questioned the fashion designer’s accusations against Teigen, whose team alleged that Costello’s screenshots “appear to be manipulated.”