Love Lives

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola’s Fiance Christian Biscardi: 5 Things to Know Amid Rumored Split

By
He's a New Jersey Native Sammi Sweetheart Fiance Christian Biscardi 5 Things Know Amid Rumored Split
 Courtesy of Christian Biscardi/Instagram
5
1 / 5
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

He’s a New Jersey Native

Biscardi comes from Washington Township in New Jersey.

Back to top