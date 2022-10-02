October 2022

Amid the twosome’s ongoing custody battle, Christina revealed how “mentally exhausted” she is amid Anstead’s allegations.

“Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information,” she wrote, in part, via Instagram. “Hudson’s father has made it clear via his public court filings he is using Instagram to rate the kind of parent I am, since that is the only access he has to my personal life.”

The HGTV star ultimately planned to stop featuring Hudson on her social media moving forward. She added: “My personal collection of photos on my phone and in our home are filled with memories of my children, so Hudson will be just fine without having his presence displayed on a public forum.”