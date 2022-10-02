September 2022

Ahead of a custody hearing, Ant accused his ex-wife of exploiting Hudson in her promotional social media posts and on reality TV. “One of my many fears of Hudson being forced to film reality TV is the possibility that public ridicule over seemingly benign content becomes insurmountably humiliating,” he wrote in court documents obtained by Us. “I urge the courts to review the recent and tragic case of Kailia Posey and a defining embarrassing meme.” Posey, a Toddlers & Tiaras alum, died by suicide at age 16 in May 2022.

Christina fired back in her own declaration and accused her ex of filing his petition “solely for the purpose of making these inflammatory statements” about her. “I am a dedicated and protective mother and am diligent about the welfare of all my children,” she wrote. “I am saddened that Ant continues to impugn my character and continues to portray me in a false light.”