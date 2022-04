2008

In 2008, Schaech met the One Tree Hill alum on the set of the horror film, Prom Night. “Johnathon was the killer in Prom Night. Spoiler alert, if you haven’t seen it,” Kramer said on her “Whine Down” podcast in April 2022. “And I just remember going like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s the hot guy from That Thing You Do!’ We met on that movie, but you were just kind of getting out of a previous marriage, so I was very much, like, wanting to chase [him].”