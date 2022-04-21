Christina Applegate and Johnathon Schaech’s Relationship Timeline

2009

One year after Schaech and Kramer started their on-and-off romance, Applegate began dating LeNoble. The Anchorman star credited the Dutch musician with helping her through her battle with breast cancer. (She was diagnosed with the disease in 2008 and underwent a double mastectomy that same year.) “I have a small but mighty support system and Martyn has really been an incredible part of my life,” Applegate told Us Weekly in 2010. “Without him, I don’t know if I could’ve gone through any of it. He came around at a time when there was a lot of loss in my life on many levels, so he’s been a really incredible help.”