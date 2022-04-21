Christina Applegate and Johnathon Schaech’s Relationship Timeline

2010

Schaech and Kramer tied the knot in 2010, before filing for divorce just 12 days after the wedding. “Jana and I had a wedding but we were never married. It simply came down to this: She wasn’t ready to be married,” he explained in a Reddit AMA in December 2020. “She wanted a singing career and that was what she was focused on.”

In April 2022, Schaech reflected on his short-lived marriage to Kramer on her podcast. “Jana, you’re an incredible human being. I wanted that to be part of my life. I thought that you would heal me and make my life better. And I thought I had to marry you to get that,” he explained. “It was much deeper for me. But, you know, I think that we weren’t ready. … I wanted the best in our marriage, I really wanted to make it work.”