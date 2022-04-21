Christina Applegate and Johnathon Schaech’s Relationship Timeline

August 2007

The duo’s divorce was finalized in August 2007, although Schaech confessed that it took him a long time to get over Applegate. “After my first marriage, I just never healed,” the Doom Generation actor told Kramer in April 2022. “My marriage was connected to my career, everything about my work. It was, you know, Christina is an actress. We were in the limelight. I loved her so much. I still love her so much. … But I just never healed from Christina and I finally was starting to realize how broken my heart was.”