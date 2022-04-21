Christina Applegate and Johnathon Schaech’s Relationship Timeline

February 2013

After welcoming daughter Sadie Grace in 2011, Applegate and LeNoble tied the knot in a private ceremony in their L.A. home. A few days after the wedding, Schaech shared his well-wishes for his ex-wife in her new marriage. “I love her very much and I’m very happy for her and her family,” he told Us at the time.

In December 2020, Schaech gushed about Applegate once more: “[They] have a wonderful family. She’s cancer free and is an absolute hero for others and to my family. … All the Christina Applegate and Jana Kramer fans should know — I’m rooting for them too.”