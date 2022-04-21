Christina Applegate and Johnathon Schaech’s Relationship Timeline

July 2013

Schaech, meanwhile, found his perfect match in book publicist Julie Solomon, who he secretly married in July 2013. The pair welcomed son Camden in September 2013 and daughter Lily Jo in July 2020. Schaech and Solomon even formed a close relationship with Kramer after reaching out to the “I Got the Boy” singer when her then-husband Mike Caussin was in rehab. “My tour manager got in contact with his wife, Julie, and [I] pretty much haven’t left Julie’s side since then. She’s the coolest chick in America. She’s so much fun. And you guys became family,” she recalled in April 2022.

She later added to Schaech: “Jolie became best friends with Camden, your son. We lived less than a mile apart from each other. We would have dinners, you would help me with auditions. You were in the hospital with me when Jace was six weeks old getting a spinal tap because Mike had to stay with Jolie and Julie couldn’t come.”