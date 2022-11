November 2022

According to The New York Times, Mitch B. Cohn, a sound technician and longtime friend of Applegate’s, had to sit out of frame and hold up her legs during some season 3 scenes of Dead to Me.

The Crash Pad actress told the outlet that her costar Cardellini helped advocate for her on set, stepping in when she was hesitant to ask for breaks herself. “She was my champion, my warrior, my voice. … It was like having a mama bear,” she said.