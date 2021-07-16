Love Lives Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s Relationship Timeline By Sophia Vilensky July 16, 2021 Courtesy of Christina Haack/Instagram 7 4 / 7 July 2021 Us confirmed that Haack and Hall had been “dating for a few months” on July 7, 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Stars — They’re Just Like Us! Serena Williams Through the Years: From Tennis Champion to Motherhood and More Whoopi Goldberg Through the Years: From EGOT Win to Hosting ‘The View’ More News