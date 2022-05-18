Ant and Christina’s Shady Social Media Posts

Ant appeared to take a dig at his ex-wife in May 2022, when he claimed that Christina used their son as a “puppet” on social media. “Being a kid and capturing organic moments in the footsteps of a toddler I’m all in favour of! It’s a lovely diary to keep and look back on. But being a puppet “used” for commercial gain and being made to perform makes my stomach sick. The two are of course very different x x,” he wrote via Instagram in response to a comment asking about him sharing photos of Hudson online.

The following day, Christina posted a photo of Hudson holding hands with his older half-brother Brayden on Instagram. “Occasionally Instagram is reality,” she wrote, seemingly in response to Ant’s claims that she made Hudson “perform” in Instagram photos. “Brotherly love 🙏.”