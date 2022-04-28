Ant Calls Christina an Unfit Mother

The England native claimed in court docs that in early April 2022 Hudson returned home with a massive sunburn after Haack allegedly didn’t take proper care of him when he was staying at her home.

“He’s really badly burnt,” Anstead wrote via a text exchange he included in the file, to which Haack replied, “It didn’t feel hot” when he was playing soccer with her other kids. “Give him some Tylenol, I’m sure it will be better tomorrow,” she added per the texts.