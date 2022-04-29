Christina Claps Back

The Unbroken Productions cofounder filed a response in April 2022 to Anstead’s plea for sole custody of their son, denying his claims of her being an unfit parent.

“I have read the declaration of Mr. Anstead and was shocked to see the false allegations against me,” she stated in court documents obtained by Us. “And his belief that he has been failing to protect our son by sharing custodial time with me. I will not speculate as to his true motivations, but Hudson’s best interest is not what is motivating his application to the Court.”

She claimed that Anstead’s allegations of her spending minimal time with Hudson over the past year is just an attempt “to smear my good name and tarnish my image.” Christina gave specific reasons as to why her time was shortened with Hudson, including the fact that in December 2021 she only spent 14 days with him so that Anstead could have Hudson while his other kids were in town.

She insisted that Anstead didn’t take into account “any day wherein we exchange our son as a custodial day for me” when claiming she was absent. “He also counts days where I made an accommodation or gave a right of first refusal to him as his day. That is why there is a huge discrepancy in his mind from our accurate schedule,” Christina added. “His attempt to mislead the court is transparent when presented with the true facts.”