Is There a Court Update?

Anstead filed a court declaration ahead of the duo’s September 2022 custody hearing in which he accused his ex-wife of exploiting Hudson in social media posts and on her TV shows. “One of my many fears of Hudson being forced to film reality TV is the possibility that public ridicule over seemingly benign content becomes insurmountably humiliating,” he wrote. “I urge the courts to review the recent and tragic case of Kailia Posey and a defining embarrassing meme.” Posey, a Toddlers & Tiaras alum, died by suicide in May 2022 at age 16.

Christina fired back in her own declaration, denying the allegation that she had exploited Hudson for any business purposes. “The allegation that I am ‘exploiting’ our son is truly offensive and simply untrue,” she wrote. “After seeing what Ant has written in his Supplemental Declaration it is clear that his motivation is not Hudson’s best interest. … I have never exploited our son Hudson. He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than 5 minutes to film. I have all the footage and they were all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as a playing with toys or making cookies. These were organic moments in Hudson’s eyes. Nothing was forced and they were filmed with a cell phone, not a production team.”