Joshua Hall: 6 Things to Know About Christina Haack’s New Man

Love Lives Who Is Christina Haack’s New Man Joshua Hall? 6 Things to Know About the Realtor By Johnni Macke July 7, 2021 Courtesy Joshua Hall/Facebook 6 1 / 6 1. He’s a Real Estate Agent Hall has been working for Spyglass Reality in Texas since December 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News They Just Keep ‘Counting On’ — See the Entire Duggar Family, Then vs. Now How Long Have Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Been Dating? ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News