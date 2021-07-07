Love Lives

Who Is Christina Haack’s New Man Joshua Hall? 6 Things to Know About the Realtor

By
Joshua Hall: 6 Things to Know About Christina Haack’s New Man
 Courtesy Joshua Hall/Facebook
6
1 / 6
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

1. He’s a Real Estate Agent

Hall has been working for Spyglass Reality in Texas since December 2020.

Back to top