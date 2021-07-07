Joshua Hall: 6 Things to Know About Christina Haack’s New Man

5. His Sisters Were Reality TV Stars

Joshua’s sisters, Stacie Adams and Jessica Hall, have both appeared on reality television. Adams, who is better known as Stacie the Bartender, was a staple on seasons 5 and 6 of The Hills from 2009 to 2010. She was also a bridesmaid in Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay’s 2014 wedding.

Jessica, for her part is a longtime friend of Kendra Wilkinson, starring on E!’s Kendra and Kendra on Top. She was also a briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal and popped up on a few episodes of The Hills in 2009.