Drug Use Clapback

Anstead claimed in his custody petition that Christina’s July 2021 omission via social media that she had previously “smoked a Bufo toad,” which is a hallucinogenic, while on her journey of self-discovery was evidence that she was unfit to watch their son.

“He asserts illegal drug use on July 08, 2021, but omits the fact that he left for the U.K. shortly thereafter leaving Hudson in my care for 10 days,” the Anaheim, California, native said in her filing. “This is the same trip he now alleges I left Hudson with third parties instead of parenting him myself.”