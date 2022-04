Financial Burden

“Mr. Anstead has two children from a previous marriage, and they primarily live in the U.K. with their mother,” Christina explained, noting the different locations has at times affected her time and pocketbook. “I have made accommodations to my own schedule, sometimes at great financial cost, to facilitate the Respondent’s travel in support of Hudson’s relationship with those siblings, and to ensure Hudson can spend time with them when they are visiting Ant.”