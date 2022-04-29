Travel Woes

The Unbroken Productions cofounder pointed to the British TV host’s back and forth travels as the reason some of her custody dates and times were changed. She pointed to a July 2021 incident when Anstead “got stuck” in the U.K. while she was watching Hudson.

“Ant asked me to get him a birth certificate so he could return. He knew I was leaving town July 31, 2021 and made it seem his return was imminent,” she claimed, noting he was supposed to return that same day. “I asked if he wanted my Nanny to keep Hudson. He said no and asked his that I allow his Nanny and girlfriend to watch Hudson. I had no idea it would take him several days to return.”

She alleged that her ex-husband “has never even brought this up as an issue until this filing,” adding that the incident corresponded with Christina’s use of the toad venom, which he has since claimed makes her unable to properly watch Hudson. “His allegation has no merit and shows his true intent in making allegations is to create a false narrative and smear my good name,” she added.