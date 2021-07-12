Love Lives

Christina Haack Gushes Over ‘Dream’ Birthday Vacation With New Boyfriend Joshua Hall: See Pics

By
Christina Haack Recaps Dream Vacation With New BF Joshua Hall
 Courtesy Christina Haack/Instagram
8
8 / 8
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

New Chapter

Haack celebrated the start of something new on her 38th birthday.

Back to top