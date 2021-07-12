Love Lives Christina Haack’s Dating History: From Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead to Joshua Hall and More By Johnni Macke July 12, 2021 Paul Sancya/AP/Shutterstock 6 3 / 6 Nate Thompson Haack was briefly linked to the former Anaheim Ducks player from March 2017 to April 2017. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Stars — They’re Just Like Us! Serena Williams Through the Years: From Tennis Champion to Motherhood and More Whoopi Goldberg Through the Years: From EGOT Win to Hosting ‘The View’ More News