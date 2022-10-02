Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Exes

Inside Christina Haack’s Relationships With Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead: Where She Stands With Her Ex-Husbands

By
Christina Haack Slams Ex-Husband Ant Anstead's 'Manipulation Tactics' About Son Hudson, Agrees to No Longer Post Him on Social Media
Christina Haack Courtesy of Christina Haack/Instagram
13
13 / 13
podcast

Christina Is ‘Mentally Exhausted’ Over Ant Custody Drama

“I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me. Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information,” the Christina in the Country star wrote via Instagram in October 2022, referring to Anstead’s recent court claims urging her to keep Hudson off her social media feed. “Hudson’s father has made it clear via his public court filings he is using Instagram to rate the kind of parent I am, since that is the only access he has to my personal life.”

She added: “Thank you to all the people who can see beyond the nonsense being thrown at me. I am and will ALWAYS remain a protective mother. “

See Full Gallery