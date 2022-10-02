Christina Is ‘Mentally Exhausted’ Over Ant Custody Drama

“I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me. Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information,” the Christina in the Country star wrote via Instagram in October 2022, referring to Anstead’s recent court claims urging her to keep Hudson off her social media feed. “Hudson’s father has made it clear via his public court filings he is using Instagram to rate the kind of parent I am, since that is the only access he has to my personal life.”

She added: “Thank you to all the people who can see beyond the nonsense being thrown at me. I am and will ALWAYS remain a protective mother. “