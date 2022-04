Christina Reacts to Ant’s Accusations

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” Christina subsequently told Us in an April 2022 statement. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”