Drama on Set

El Moussa and Hall continued to film their HGTV hit Flip or Flop, which came to an end in early 2022 after 10 seasons. Before the series finale, things got heated on set in July 2021, when the Tarek’s Flip Slide alum reportedly yelled at his ex-wife and called her a “washed-up loser,” per TMZ. El Moussa later voiced his regret about the situation. “As you can imagine, it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened,” he told E!’s Daily Pop in September 2021. “The whole thing just sucked for everyone involved.”