The Custody Battle Begins

Us confirmed in April 2022 that Ant filed for full custody of Hudson. Per documents obtained by TMZ, the father of three accused Christina of putting their child at risk, citing a bad sunburn the toddler received and his ex’s admission to taking hallucinogenic toad venom. He further blasted Christina by claiming she has only seen their son “nine days” per month for the past 20 months — and when she does see him, he alleged that she is frequently posting him on social media, which he does not agree with.

Furthermore, the Cops and Robbers author alleged that after Christina brought Hudson to him once, she didn’t disclose that she and their son had been with her family — who tested positive for COVID-19.

He claimed his girlfriend, Renee Zellweger, then tested positive for coronavirus as well. “At the time my partner was filming her new project and her COVID diagnosis placed the whole production on pause,” the docs stated.