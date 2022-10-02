The Custody Battle Gets Messy

In September 2022, Ant filed a declaration in which he accused Christina of exploiting Hudson for promotional content on social media and in her TV appearances. He compared the situation to that of Kailia Posey, a Toddlers & Tiaras alum who died by suicide at age 16 in May 2022. “It is my goal to ensure that Hudson is allowed a childhood that is joyful, healthy, and natural, with as few stresses as possible, and this should be prioritized above creating commercial opportunity and content,” Ant wrote in the documents.

Christina fired back in her own declaration, calling the exploitation allegations “truly offensive and simply untrue.” She also claimed that she hadn’t used Hudson in any ads since April 2022, when Ant originally asked her to leave their son out of promotional posts. “I did not have a problem stopping, nor do I care to feature Hudson in any further endorsements,” she wrote, adding that Ant continued to feature Hudson on his own social media accounts. “Anyone experienced in social media will recognize Ant’s pattern of posting our son using a product and tagging the product manufacturer as ‘fishing’ for endorsements.”