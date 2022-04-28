Flipping Out

Before Flip or Flop came to an end in early 2022, reports surfaced of an on-set blowup between Christina and El Moussa, during which he allegedly called his ex a “washed-up loser.” He addressed the situation in September 2021, telling E!’s Daily Pop, “As you can imagine, it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened. … The whole thing just sucked for everyone involved.”