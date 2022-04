Going Solo

Several years after scoring her first HGTV gig with El Moussa, Christina was given her own show, Christina on the Coast, in which she helps turn outdated homes into high-end properties. “Christina’s design style is very popular, so it’s a natural progression for us to expand her visibility with a new series,” then-president of HGTV and Food Network Allison Page said in a 2018 statement. The series debuted one year later.