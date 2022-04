On Bed Rest

Christina and Ant welcomed son Hudson in September 2019, less than one year after they got married. The mother of three was put on bed rest three weeks after her C-section delivery. “I’m a moron,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, describing how she incurred a postpartum injury while throwing her daughter a birthday party. “I definitely hurt myself. … I wasn’t taking care of myself. Back to bed rest and baby cuddles.”