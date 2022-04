Totally Psyched

Christina went public with Joshua in July 2021, revealing via Instagram at the time that they had already been together for months. “I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad,” she wrote, noting that the psychedelic “basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins.” She announced their engagement in September 2021.