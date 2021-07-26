Coparenting Pros

Though their marriage didn’t work out, the costars continued to be a strong coparenting team. “Things are going better than they’ve been in a long time,” El Moussa exclusively told Us in January 2021. “That’s great for us. You feel it on the set. The onscreen chemistry shows and I think this season’s episodes are some of the best we’ve ever done. Who would have thought 10 years later the show is getting better?”

Haack, for her part, previously told Us that putting the kids first was crucial. “We all just are in it for the kids and whatever’s best for them, so that’s just how we make it work,” she said in April 2020.